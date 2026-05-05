Child shot on the National Mall; suspect wounded by Secret Service

The Brief A juvenile was accidentally shot in crossfire between officers and a man with a gun. Officers returned fire after the man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired. D.C. police are handling the use‑of‑force investigation.



A child was injured in a shootout on the National Mall on Monday, and the suspected gunman was shot by a U.S. Secret Service agent, authorities say.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports there are still many unanswered questions less than 24 hours after the shooting. The Secret Service has not released the name or condition of the man who was shot, and the age of the child has not been disclosed.

Crime scene investigators documented clothing, shoes and bullet casings near the base of the Washington Monument as school tour groups looked on.

According to the Secret Service, a juvenile was accidentally shot after being caught in the crossfire between uniformed officers and a man with a gun. Plainclothes Secret Service officers first identified a suspicious individual, and uniformed officers then approached him.

READ MORE: Child struck by stray gunfire during Secret Service incident near Washington Monument

After a brief foot chase, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired. Officers returned fire, striking him. Investigators believe the child was hit by a bullet from the suspect’s weapon.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn did not specify where plainclothes officers first noticed the man, only that he appeared to have a gun. Quinn said the suspect showed no menace and that nothing else about him, beyond having a firearm, raised suspicion.

The agency said Vice President Vance’s motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the shooting but added there is no information linking the suspect to the vice president or the president.

Concealed carry is legal in D.C. for individuals with a permit and a registered firearm. It is not yet known whether the man had a permit.

D.C. police are handling the use‑of‑force investigation.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Child shot on the National Mall; suspect wounded by Secret Service