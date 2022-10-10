Child seriously injured after being accidentally shot with pellet gun in McLean

A child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by another juvenile over the weekend in McLean, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said they responded to the report of an accidental shooting in the 6300 block of Georgetown Pike just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Upon arriving at the residence, they found a child had been shot in the upper body by a pellet gun. The young person was taken to a nearby hospital where they are currently recovering.

Police anticipate no charges will be filed.





