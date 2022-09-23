Child Passenger Safety Week: Here's how to find the right car seat for your child
WASHINGTON - It's Child Passenger Safety Week and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants to make sure you have the right safety seat for your child in your car.
Find The Right Seat
Your child's birthday, height and weight – that's all you need to start the search online.
Car Seat Types
There are four types of car seats to choose from: rear-facing car seats forward-facing car seats, booster seats and seat belts. Here's help to make sure you pick the right one.
Car Seat Recommendations
Here are the NHTSA's car seat recommendations for children and information to help you choose the type of car seat that best meets your child's needs
Car Seat Inspection
Need help?
Whether you've just installed a car seat or need help installing or using one - certified technicians will help make sure it's safe.