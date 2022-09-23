Child Passenger Safety Week: Here's how to find the right car seat for your child

It's Child Passenger Safety Week and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants to make sure you have the right safety seat for your child in your car.

Find The Right Seat

Your child's birthday, height and weight – that's all you need to start the search online.

Car Seat Types

There are four types of car seats to choose from: rear-facing car seats forward-facing car seats, booster seats and seat belts. Here's help to make sure you pick the right one.

Car Seat Recommendations

Here are the NHTSA's car seat recommendations for children and information to help you choose the type of car seat that best meets your child's needs

Car Seat Inspection

Need help?

Whether you've just installed a car seat or need help installing or using one - certified technicians will help make sure it's safe.