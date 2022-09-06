Child dies in Falls Church house fire

A child is dead after an overnight fire tore through a home in Falls Church.

The fire was reported just before 1:45 a.m. in the 6600 block of Barrett Road.

Authorities say both the child and another occupant were pulled from the house and taken to the hospital. The child later died. The second occupant is uncritical condition. A dog that was in the home also died.

Fire investigators remain on scene at this time.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.