Chicago ‘person of interest’ in Maryland doctoral candidate’s stabbing death in custody

A "person of interest" in connection with the stabbing death of a University of Maryland doctoral candidate in Chicago has been taken into custody.

Chicago police picked up the person – who has not been identified – on Thursday, according to FOX 32.

Police have not indicated whether the person has been charged – or what they might be charged with.

Anat Kimchi, 31, was found stabbed in the back Saturday afternoon on South Wacker Drive in Chicago's popular Loop neighborhood in an area near the city’s financial district.

She was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Kimchi was a doctoral candidate at the University of Maryland in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.