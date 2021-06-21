University of Maryland doctoral candidate Anat Kimchi stabbed to death in Chicago

A University of Maryland doctoral candidate was stabbed to death in Chicago over the weekend.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to FOX 32 Chicago, 31-year-old Anat Kimchi was found stabbed in the back Saturday afternoon on South Wacker Drive in Chicago's popular Loop neighborhood in an area near the city’s financial district.

"We suspect this likely is a homeless person that secreted himself in bushes, came out and committed this heinous crime," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown on Saturday night, according to FOX 32.

"The University of Maryland grieves the loss of Anat Kimchi, a brilliant young scholar. We offer our condolences to her friends and family during this difficult time," said the school in a statement Monday.

Kimchi was a doctoral candidate at the University of Maryland in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

Advertisement

The family says that if people want to make a donation in Anat's memory, they can contribute to the Equal Justice Initiative.