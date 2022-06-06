Chemical hazmat evacuates Rockville Swim Center

A chemical reaction triggered a hazmat situation in Montgomery County early Monday morning leading to the evacuation and temporary closure of a swim and fitness center.

The incident was reported around 6:15 a.m. at the Rockville Swim Center in the 300 block of Martins Lane.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the situation was caused by a mix of chemicals.

Hazmat units were called to the scene and the swim center was temporarily shut down. No injuries were reported.

It is unclear when the swim center will reopen.