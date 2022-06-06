Chemical hazmat evacuates Rockville Swim Center
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A chemical reaction triggered a hazmat situation in Montgomery County early Monday morning leading to the evacuation and temporary closure of a swim and fitness center.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The incident was reported around 6:15 a.m. at the Rockville Swim Center in the 300 block of Martins Lane.
According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the situation was caused by a mix of chemicals.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Hazmat units were called to the scene and the swim center was temporarily shut down. No injuries were reported.
It is unclear when the swim center will reopen.
Advertisement