Someone tried to climb this cherry blossom tree and now it's dead

You shouldn't go to the Tidal Basin anyway because of the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

But if you do, definitely don't climb a cherry blossom tree.

Park officials say they removed a broken cherry blossom tree from D.C.'s Tidal Basin after someone tried to climb it:

This is why we can't have nice things.

Unseasonably warm weather this spring has led to an early peak bloom for D.C.'s cherry blossoms.

And despite warnings from public officials (and a new 24/7 BloomCam), people are still checking out the cherry blossoms in person.

As if the threat of a global pandemic wasn't enough, now plantlife might be endangered by big crowds on the National Mall.

The National Park Service on Saturday tweeted that it would increase parking restrictions around the mall to deter excessive crowds:

