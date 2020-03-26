Chef José Andrés featured on TIME's new cover: 'Without empathy, nothing works.'

José Andrés has been featured on TIME's newest cover.

The D.C. celebrity chef and humanitarian is being praised for his mission to feed the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“What we’ve been able to do is weaponize empathy. Without empathy, nothing works," Andrés says in his interview with TIMES.

Just a few days ago, Andrés and workers with his non-profit, World Central Kitchen, delivered thousands of N95 masks to health workers at George Washington Hospital, Medstar Washington and other medical centers in the area on Monday.

In recent weeks Andrés converted some of his resturants into community kitchens for those in need.

