Cheap Gas Near Me: AAA Gas Price Finder, Cost Calculator & discounts

U.S. gas prices have climbed past an average of $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022, with the ongoing Iran war pushing fuel costs higher worldwide.

The spike is hitting drivers across the country and throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia especially hard.

Motor club AAA has several tools and programs that can help ease the strain.

The AAA Gas Price Finder lets drivers search for the cheapest fuel in their area by entering a city, state or ZIP code. Prices are updated daily.

AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator can also help travelers budget for future fuel expenses, particularly for road trips.

AAA members are eligible for discounts at select gas stations.

READ MORE: National gas prices top $4; DC, Maryland and Virginia drivers hit hard

AAA also offers several tips to help drivers save money at the pump:

Maintenance: Regular vehicle maintenance can improve fuel efficiency

Tires: Properly inflated tires reduce drag and increase fuel efficiency

CC Rewards: Use credit cards that offer gas rewards

Drive smoothly: Moderate speeds improves fuel economy. Quick acceleration, hard braking and speeding waste fuel, and most vehicles are most efficient around 50 to 60 mph.

Consolidate errands: Consolidating errands can reduce overall fuel use,

Don't run on empty: Don’t drive on empty, which can lead to costly problems.

Use the correct gas: Drivers should use the octane level recommended by their vehicle’s manufacturer, noting that many people waste money on premium fuel they don’t need.

Using the correct motor oil: Using the manufacturer-recommended motor oil helps maintain engine efficiency. Drivers who change their own oil should look for products labeled "Energy Conserving" on the API performance symbol.