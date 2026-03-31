The national average for a gallon of regular gas has climbed above $4 for the first time since 2022, according to AAA, a jump that is hitting drivers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia hard.

What we know:

At a Sunoco off Arlington Boulevard, prices hovered around $4 a gallon Tuesday, while the Shell station across the street posted $4.09. Several drivers told FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez that filling up completely has become too expensive.

The increase follows weeks of rising crude oil costs since Operation Epic Fury began on Feb. 28. Iran’s response has been effectively halting tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which sits between Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The response has led to major disruptions in the global supply chain.

AAA says the U.S. national average now stands at $4.02 as the military operation enters its fifth week. It remains unclear whether the U.S. military will attempt to take control of the strait by force.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said more vessels are moving through the area and pointed to the president’s comments urging allies, including the United Kingdom, to get involved.

RELATED: Iran war latest: U.S. gas prices cross $4 on average

National gas prices top $4; DC, Maryland and Virginia drivers hit hard

In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote in part: "I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT."

In Falls Church, Virginia, some drivers said they do not support the war and are feeling the financial strain at the pump.

Republican lawmakers in Virginia and Maryland have proposed temporary gas‑tax holidays. In Maryland, some Democratic lawmakers are pushing back, warning the move could undercut the state’s infrastructure budget.

RELATED: Cheap Gas Near Me: AAA Gas Price Finder, Cost Calculator & discounts

TODAY'S AAA GAS PRICES AS OF 3/31/26

National Average: $4.018

District of Columbia Average: $4.191

Maryland Average: $4.014

Virginia Average: $3.932