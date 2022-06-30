Charred dumpsters remain after overnight fire in Northwest DC

Fire officials are investigating after several dumpsters caught fire overnight in Northwest D.C.

Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Morrison Street at around 12:10 a.m. Thursday for reports of smoke and fire.

Crews arrived to fire showing from a detached garage. The flames were extinguished and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started. FOX 5 spoke with a resident in the area who said he believes the fire was intentionally set.