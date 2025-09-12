The Brief Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University. Investigators found a rifle, palm print, and shoe impression near the scene. Surveillance shows a suspect fleeing from a campus rooftop; the manhunt continues.



A palm print, a shoe impression, and a high-powered rifle found in nearby woods are among the clues investigators have released as they search for the person who fatally shot conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

The manhunt entered its third day Friday, with no suspect named and no motive disclosed.

What we know:

Federal and state officials on Thursday released surveillance images and video of a person seen climbing down from a campus rooftop moments after the shooting.

Kirk, 31, was struck while speaking to a crowd in the university’s courtyard.

More than 7,000 tips have poured in, according to officials. Authorities say they are pursuing every lead in what they’ve described as a targeted political assassination.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Charlie Kirk Killed: Manhunt intensifies as officials plead for public’s help