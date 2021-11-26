Charles Moose, former Montgomery Co. Police Chief who led DC-area sniper investigation, dead at 68

Charles Moose, the former Montgomery County Police Chief who led the investigation into the 2002 sniper shootings that terrorized the Washington, D.C. area, has died. He was 68.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

According to Montgomery County Police officials, Moose died at home with family on Thanksgiving Day.

Chief Charles Moose holds up a graphic aid composite composed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at a media conference October 12, 2002 in Rockville, Maryland. County Executive Douglas M. Duncan announced that Chief Moose will resign June 2 Expand

"We are extremely saddened by the news announcing the passing of former Chief Charles Moose," said Chief Marcus Jones in a statement. "He was a great leader and led our department through the DC Sniper investigation, one of the most difficult crime sprees in our country’s history. We send condolences to his wife Sandy and all of his family and friends."

MARYLAND APPEALS COURT REVIEWING TEEN DC SNIPER LEE BOYD MALVO’S SENTENCES

Chief Moose served Montgomery County from 1999-2003. He was in charge in October 2002 when random shootings in D.C., Maryland and Virginia terrorized the region.

Over the course of three weeks, ten people were killed. John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo were later convicted in the sniper-style attacks. Muhammad was executed in 2009. Malvo remains imprisoned.

ANNIVERSARY MARKS BEGINNING OF BELTWAY SNIPER ATTACKS IN WASHINGTON STATE

Moose was the public face of the multi-agency investigation that worked to find the shooters. He resigned in 2003 amid criticism for writing a book about the case.