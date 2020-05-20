Charles County will enter phase one of reopening on May 29, officials say

Charles County officials have announced the county will enter phase one of its reopening plan on May 29.

Charles County spokesperson Jennifer Harris confirmed with FOX 5 on Wednesday that reopening was approved late Tuesday by county leaders.

Last week, Governor Larry Hogan announced Maryland would enter phase one of reopening at the state level. However, that order has been implemented at the county and city level on a case-by-case basis.

Counties clustered around D.C. that have been hard-hit by the novel coronavirus, for example, are expected to begin their own reopening processes at a later date when health officials believe their COVID-19 case data is more favorable.

In Charles County, a press conference will be held next Tuesday where further information will be provided.