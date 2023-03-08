Charles County teacher charged with sexual abuse of a minor, child pornography

article

A Charles County teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography, according to the sheriff's office.

On Saturday, detectives arrested and charged David Warren Henson, Jr., 53, of Waldorf, with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography after it was reported that he sexually abused an adolescent female over a period of two years.

Henson has been employed as a teacher at Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata since September 2021. The victim in this case is known to Henson and was not a student at the school where he worked.

On Sunday, a district court commissioner ordered Henson to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or concerns related to Henson is asked to contact Det. M. Nauman at (301) 609-6581.