Charles County man raped, beat house cleaner at gunpoint for hours, Sheriff's Office says

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shocking case of kidnap and rape that left the victim with multiple injuries, including a possible fractured jaw.

According to detectives, 29-year-old Jordan Keith Proctor has been charged with rape, false imprisonment, use of a firearm and other violent crimes after holding a housekeeper hostage in a home and sexually assaulting her.

Police say they responded to a home in the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive in White Plains just before 7:30 p.m. Police say the victim, a house cleaner, was inside the home when Proctor, who lives there, approached her and pulled out a gun before threatening to shoot her and putting her in handcuffs.

The victim told police that Proctor had sexually assaulted the woman and beat her repeatedly over the course of several hours before allowing her to leave.

The victim was eventually able to escape and called 911.

Officers responded to the home and a short time later, the suspect came out and was taken into custody. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found several pieces of evidence, including a firearm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for multiple injuries, including a possible fractured jaw.

On Aug. 12, Proctor was released from the Charles County Detention Center after a judge ordered he could be released on electronic monitoring.

The investigation is ongoing. Proctor’s next court date is not yet known.