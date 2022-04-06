Charles County family accuses school district of not taking daughter’s bullying accusations seriously

A Charles County family is raising concerns after they claim that serious bullying accusations from their daughter against a male classmate are not being taken seriously by school administrators.

The family of the third grade student says their daughter is being bullied and threatened by that male classmate at Diggs Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland.

The family tells Fox 5 the bullying intensified in February, when the male classmate reportedly told the nine-year-old girl if she didn't perform a sexual act, he would harm her and her family. The family also says he threatened to bring a gun to school.

In another instance, a parent noted in a bullying, harassment, and intimidation report that the student told another student he had a gun in his bookbag.

The family says they reported the incidents to the school's administration, a school resource officer and the Charles County Sheriff's Office, but very little was done about their reports.

In fact, the family says the school's solution was to transfer their daughter, the reported victim, to another class.

The school district says a threat assessment was done following the reports. No weapon was found at the school, and police determined the threats not credible.

A Charles County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told Fox 5 the case is actively being investigated. The Sheriff's Office says it has consulted the State's Attorney's office and charges are forthcoming.