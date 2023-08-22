Charles Co. school board, bus drivers reach interim deal to avoid disruptions as new year begins

Bus drivers in Charles County have reached an interim agreement with the County's school board that will allow them to avoid disruptions as the new year begins while continuing to develop a multi-year transportation deal.

The board approved an eight-hour minimum workday for contracted bus drivers and attendants Tuesday.

The short-term deal came just in time to avoid delays with pick up and drop off schedules for the new school year which begin on Monday, Aug. 28.

According to a press release, the board agreed to work with the Charles County School Bus Contractors Association to develop a multi-year transportation agreement with school bus contractors.

Additionally, the school board will increase the guaranteed paid hours for contracted bus drivers and attendants who cover a shift of four hours or more to eight hours for the 2023-2024 school year, regardless of if they work a full eight hours.

Drivers who work less than four hours will be paid a minimum of six hours.

All contracted bus drivers and attendants will also get a five percent cost of living increase.