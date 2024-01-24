Charles Barrett Elementary School evacuated after threat: police

There is a heavy police presence at Charles Barrett Elementary School in Alexandria Wednesday afternoon after a threat was made against the school, police say.

Before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Alexandria Police tweeted that Charles Barrett Elementary on Martha Custis Drive was being evacuated 'out of an abundance of caution."

Students were transported to Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology on Commonwealth Ave in Alexandria.

All after school and evening activities scheduled Wednesday at Charles Barrett are canceled, including:

All student clubs, theatrical, musical or other activities.

Any community activities scheduled at these facilities.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg, MD, was put on a lockdown following reports of a firearm on school grounds. The reports were determined to be unfounded, and the lockdown was subsequently lifted.