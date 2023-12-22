Charging lithium ion batteries sparked a house fire in Montgomery County that caused more than $500,000 in damage, according to investigators.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer says the fire was reported in the 16700 block of Alexander Manor Drive in Sandy Spring Thursday afternoon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Charging lithium ion batteries sparked Maryland house fire that caused $500K in damage: investigators (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Piringer said one person was home when the fire started in the garage where the batteries were being charged. Neighbors spotted the flames and called for help.

Three adults and two pets have been displaced.