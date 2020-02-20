Charging documents released in murder of 17-year-old Charles County high school student

Charging documents released Thursday are shedding more light on what may have happened in connection with the murder of a North Point High School student in Charles County.

Authorities say Darryl Edward Freeman was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple charges including first-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Alan Brown.

Brown was shot and killed in a driveway in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road on Tuesday at around 7 p.m.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick obtained a copy of the charging documents Thursday. In them she says investigators say Freeman and Brown planned to meet on the night of the shooting. Alnwick reports that a loaded handgun – that had not been fired –was found next to Brown's body. According to the police documents, the weapon belonged to Brown's father – a Prince George's County Police Sergeant assigned to the homicide unit.

Alnwick reports that Brown was shot in the chest and leg and was pronounced dead in the driveway. Officers were aided in their investigation by surveillance video from the area and by using information on Brown's phone.

A student support team of counselors, psychologists and pupil personnel workers are at North Point High School and at Thomas Stone High School where Freeman attended, according to CCPS officials.