Charges pending after driver hit by Amtrak train at Virginia railroad crossing

The Brief Charges are pending after a driver was hit by an Amtrak train in Prince William County, Virginia on Tuesday morning. Amtrak says it was Train 151 from New York to Roanoke, with 137 passengers and crew on board. No injuries were reported on the train.



Charges are pending after a driver was hit by an Amtrak train in Prince William County.

The driver, a 54-year-old who was traveling in a 2019 Ford F350 on Tuesday morning.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we know:

FOX 5's Bob Barnard was on the scene and spoke to the driver's son.

"My dad is... he's OK. He's breathing and talking," said Xavier Parks, son of the injured truck driver. "He's in a lot of pain but other than that he'll be all right. Strong man — to get hit by an Amtrak train and still be able to talk about it afterward. When you look at his truck? It means a lot to him but guess what — he's gonna get a better one after this, that's all that matters."

Related article

What they're saying:

Amtrak says a southbound train left the Manassas Station with 137 passengers and crew on board, traveling from New York to Roanoke. Just minutes later Train 151 hit a pick-up truck at the railroad crossing on Bristow Road near Nokesville Road.

The crossing is not equipped with lowering arms. The train was estimated to have been traveling approximately 74 mph at the time of the collision. The conductor sounded the train’s horn prior to the crossing and stopped approximately 5-.75 miles from the

crash location.

FOX 5 DC reached out to the Prince William County Police Department for further details on the pending charges but has not heard back.

This is a developing story that will be updated.