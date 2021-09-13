Charges pending after social media threat to shoot students at Frederick County school, police say

Authorities say charges are pending against the person who threatened violence against students at a Frederick County school.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say "a credible threat" originated from a social media posting involving students at Monocacy Middle School.

Officers say that they have identified a primary suspect in the investigation and charges are pending.

"Throughout the investigation, officers from FPD determined that, while a plan was verbalized to act on this threat, the suspects did not have access to the means to carry out the plan," Frederick Police Department officials said in a statement.

Advertisement

Officials say they do not believe there is an active threat against the school, but will have an increased presence at the school in the coming days.