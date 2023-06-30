Charges filed against 3 for alleged church vandalism in Anne Arundel County

Authorities say they have filed charges against three people in connection with cases of vandalism at churches in Anne Arundel County.

Officials say 19-year-old brothers Blake and Brandon Krenzer of Gambrills allegedly vandalized Black Lives Matter and Pride signs at the Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton on June 13.

Jarren Alexander (Anne Arundel County Police Department)

Detectives say they also arrested 22-year-old Jarren Alexander of Maryland in connection with burglary, destruction, and vandalism at Fowler United Methodist Church in Annapolis on June 9. In addition, police say Alexander destroyed a church sign and statues at the St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Annapolis on June 10 and June 13. Authorities say a connection to a third case is pending further investigation.

Police are also investigating the destruction of flower beds and vandalism to church signs at Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Annapolis but have not connected anyone to the crimes at this time.