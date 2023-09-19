Charges dropped against suspect in Chantilly sex battery case

A Fairfax County judge has dropped the charges against a suspected serial sex assault suspect accused of multiple attacks.

Hien The Dinh was arrested in July on multiple charges in connection with multiple attacks that took place across northern Virginia. At the time, he was on probation for a separate sexual assault conviction last year in Henrico County.

The charges that were dropped Tuesday stem from a reported incident in Chantilly.

The adult female victim was reportedly walking with her mother and a younger sibling when Dinh reportedly ambushed her from behind, grabbed her private areas and tried to hold her in place.

Ultimately the judge decided there was not enough evidence to move forward with the case.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney tells FOX 5 their office takes allegations of sexual assault extremely seriously and prosecutors present the strongest case possible at preliminary hearings.

"Ultimately, the judge in this case did not find probable cause," said Laura Birnbaum, Deputy Chief of Staff for the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Dinh is still in custody and being transferred to Loudoun County to face other pending charges after he appears in Prince William County court Wednesday on similar charges.

Related article



