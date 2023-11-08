Charges after child pornography images found on Stafford man’s phone: police

A Stafford man is facing charges after police say they found child pornography images on his phone.

Detectives detained 58-year-old Richard Lee Sauter Friday on Canal Road in Dumfries.

Prince William County investigators say Sauter was in possession of multiple images of child pornography on his device.

A search warrant was also executed at the home on Bells Ridge Road in Stafford where electronic evidence was seized, officials say.

Sauter was then arrested. He faces multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

A court date is pending.