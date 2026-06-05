Chantilly High employee charged with stealing tools from school

The Brief A Fairfax County Public Schools employee, Trevor Papavasiliou, has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing about $1,200 worth of woodworking tools from Chantilly High School. Investigators identified Papavasiliou, a facilities employee since 2022, as the suspect, and he turned himself in to police. He has been suspended from his job while the case proceeds.



A Fairfax County Public Schools employee has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly stealing tools from a woodworking classroom at Chantilly High School, according to police.

What we know:

On May 29, administrators at Chantilly High School notified the school’s resource officer that an employee had allegedly stolen a bag containing woodworking tools.

The tools were estimated to be worth approximately $1,200.

Detectives from Fairfax County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division assisted with the investigation and determined that 34-year-old Trevor Papavasiliou, of Culpeper, was responsible for the theft.

Papavasiliou worked as a facilities employee for Fairfax County Public Schools and had been employed by the division since 2022.

The school resource officer obtained a warrant charging Papavasiliou with grand larceny.

On June 4, Papavasiliou turned himself in at the Fair Oaks District Station.

He was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, served with the warrant, and later released on his own recognizance.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Fairfax County Public Schools said:

"We continue to cooperate fully with the investigation. Because these are active legal and personnel matters, we are limited in what we can share at this time."

"FCPS has clear expectations for employee conduct and takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard public resources. We remain committed to accountability, transparency, and maintaining the trust of the students, families, staff, and community we serve."

What's next:

Papavasiliou has been suspended from his position pending the outcome of the case.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Crime Solvers.