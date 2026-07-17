Maryland under Code Red air quality alert; Code Purple forecast in western counties

The Brief Maryland is under a Code Red air quality alert because of smoke from wildfires in Canada and the northern United States. Code Purple, meaning very unhealthy air, is forecast for Western Maryland. Officials are urging people to limit time outdoors, keep windows closed and check on people with chronic health conditions.



Maryland officials are warning residents to take extra precautions as wildfire smoke pushes air quality to unhealthy levels across the state.

What we know:

Gov. Wes Moore announced a Code Red air quality condition in Maryland because of smoke from wildfires burning in Canada and the northern United States.

The Maryland Department of the Environment is advising residents to expect unhealthy air quality conditions from Thursday through much of Saturday as smoke and fine particles continue to spread over the region.

Officials said air quality is expected to reach Code Red, or unhealthy, levels for most of Maryland on Friday. Western Maryland is forecast to reach Code Purple, which means very unhealthy air.

Air quality is expected to slowly improve Saturday, officials said.

Temperatures are also expected to reach the 90s in much of the state.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: The Capitol dome is a hazy shape as seen from Maryland avenue in SW as smoke from the Canadian wildfires descends on the region in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

What Gov. Moore said

"For the health and safety of all Marylanders during the State’s Code Red Air Quality Condition, we are advising extra precaution, as we work in close coordination with the Maryland Department of the Environment and Maryland Department of Health to monitor the air quality both in Maryland and across the region," Moore said.

"At-risk populations should stay indoors and keep your windows closed to keep yourself safe," Moore said. "Please make sure to check in on your family, neighbors and loved ones."

What Code Red means

Code Red means air quality is unhealthy.

At that level, air pollution can affect everyone, not just people in sensitive groups.

Marylanders are urged to limit time outdoors and avoid prolonged or heavy exertion until air quality improves.

People who are especially sensitive to air pollution should avoid outdoor exertion altogether.

What Code Purple means

Code Purple means air quality is very unhealthy.

Officials said Code Purple conditions are forecast for Western Maryland as smoke and fine particles settle over the region.

During a Code Purple alert, everyone should limit strenuous outdoor activity. People with lung or heart disease are urged to stay indoors.

Who is most at risk

Officials said people most at risk include:

People with asthma, COPD or heart disease

Older adults

Pregnant people

Young children

People who work outdoors

People who exercise outdoors

People who must be outside, including outdoor workers, should keep time outdoors brief, take it easy and consider wearing a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask, officials said.

How to stay safe

The Maryland Department of Health is urging residents to follow air quality guidance during the smoke event.

Officials recommend:

Limit time outdoors.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Run air conditioning on recirculate, if available.

Use a portable air purifier in the room where you spend the most time, if you have one.

Reschedule outdoor exercise, youth sports and other physical activity for a cleaner-air day.

Check on neighbors and relatives with chronic health problems.

Officials said N95 and KN95 masks can reduce smoke particle exposure, but they can also make it harder to breathe, especially in hot conditions.

Watch for symptoms

Wildfire smoke can cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness or unusual fatigue.

People with asthma, COPD or heart disease should follow their health care plan and stay indoors as much as possible.

Officials said anyone with severe symptoms or symptoms that do not improve should seek medical care. Call 911 for difficulty breathing or chest pain.

What state employees should know

State agencies are being encouraged to move outdoor activities indoors when possible and limit staff time outdoors.

Officials said liberal leave is available for non-emergency essential employees who work outside.

Agencies with heat stress plans are also being asked to review those plans because of the forecast heat.

Where to check air quality

Marylanders can check current air quality conditions at AirNow.gov or through the Maryland Department of the Environment.