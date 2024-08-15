Chanel store robbery suspect arrested, 6 suspects remain at large

Fairfax County police have arrested a suspect involved in a Chanel store robbery at Tysons Galleria. Six suspects remain at large.

Investigators have arrested Onntrell Cunningham, 24, of Pennsylvania for his role in the June robbery event where suspects stole over $60,000 in merchandise. Cunningham is being charged with robbery, larceny with intent to sell, conspiracy to commit a felony, assault via a caustic substance, organized retail theft, destruction of property, and petit larceny.

Cunningham was arrested in Philadelphia and is held without bond. He will be extradited to Fairfax County.

Detectives have identified Martina Lyons, 27, of Pennsylvania, and have obtained warrants for robbery, larceny with intent to sell, conspiracy to commit a felony, assault via a caustic substance, organized retail theft, destruction of property, trespassing, and petit larceny.

Detectives have identified Abdullah Robinson, 24, of Pennsylvania, and have obtained warrants for robbery, larceny with intent to sell, conspiracy to commit a felony, organized retail theft, destruction of property, assault via a caustic substance, and petit larceny.

Officials continue to search for additional suspects involved in this incident.