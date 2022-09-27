Chamberlain University steps in to help Stratford University nursing students

The clock is ticking, and Stratford University is set to close in two days.

The move has students scrambling to figure out what’s next.

On Tuesday, FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis learned hundreds of nursing students may get some help from Chamberlain University.

Several students contacted FOX 5 hoping to get answers.

On Tuesday, Stratford University’s administration met via Zoom with students.

On Wednesday, Stratford's school officials will be joined by Chamberlain University’s administers for a scheduled in-person meeting with students at Stratford's Woodbridge campus.

While FOX 5 was told Chamberlain is stepping in to help, what remains a mystery is whether credits will transfer over.



A contentious meeting took place Tuesday afternoon between Stratford students and their administration about next steps as the university prepares to shutter all its campuses nationwide in 48 hours. The school is closing due to accreditation and finance issues.

While students studying IT and accounting should reportedly have a seamless transition to the University of Potomac, students studying nursing, culinary, health sciences and more have an uncertain future.

One nursing student says she met with Chamberlain already and was told about 80% of her credits will transfer. She says she had 2-3 classes left to complete her degree.

Chamberlain University emailed FOX 5 saying in part, "Chamberlain is in initial discussions with Stratford to evaluate their BSN program course work and to determine what credits can transfer taking into consideration our BSN programs’ individual curriculum and standards. We are working swiftly and hope to provide more information to displaced students in the coming days."

For many nursing students nearing graduation, they now have to call their potential employer and explain what’s happening and hope the employer will hold the job.

Stratford’s president blames politics for the closure.

The Department of Education said, "ACICS, the university’s accreditor failed to show how they can monitor and comply with education and financial standards."