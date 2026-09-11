Ceremonies held across the DMV to mark 25 years since 9/11

article

The Brief Communities across the DMV region gathered to mark 25 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks. Some honored first responders and firefighters while others honored the lives lost. Commemorative events will continue through the weekend.



Communities across the Washington, D.C. region gathered for ceremonies and events Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Washington, D.C.

At the D.C. Fire Department’s Training Academy in Southwest, a section of steel recovered from the Twin Towers in New York City was dedicated as part of the solemn 9/11 ceremonies. The piece of steel is now on permanent display after it was donated to D.C. Fire and EMS by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The sound of bagpipes filled the air at an event at a D.C. fire station, where local officials gathered to honor first responders and victims.

"We gather here as we have on many occasions to recognize 25 years and to recognize the tremendous sacrifice of all of the brave who ran into buildings without regard for their own safety to protect their fellow Americans," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

READ MORE | September 11: US marks 25 years since the 9/11 attacks

D.C. Fire & EMS Chief John Donnelly reflected on how the tragic day reshaped public safety operations over the last quarter-century.

"From 9/11, we learned the value of coordination, the strength of mutual aid, the importance of clear command in times of crisis," Donnelly said. "These lessons are not just theoretical. They've been applied multiple times since that day."

Former D.C. Councilmember Mary Cheh spoke about the staggering, long-term human toll of the attacks, highlighting the ongoing impact on emergency personnel.

"There were thousands of people who were killed or injured. Among those, over 400 first responders, the majority of whom were firefighters," Cheh said. "But what's really staggering beyond that are the thousands, thousands of first responders and firefighters who have died or suffered cancers and other illnesses, following the toxic effects of those attacks."

Virginia

In Northern Virginia, first responders were honored with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington County’s Fire Station Number 5, which included a visit from Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger.

READ MORE | Retired pilot remembers flight attendant wife killed in 9/11 Pentagon attack

Spanberger shared a personal moment illustrating the importance of teaching younger generations about the significance of 9/11.

"This morning I was having breakfast with my 12-year-old daughter, and she said to me, ‘Mommy, did anybody on the planes survive?’" Spanberger recalled. "And I was struck by that question because it means there's so much more for me as a parent, for all of us as community members, to make sure that the next generation understands the absolute devastation on what was the saddest day in American history."

Maryland

In Maryland, a community remembrance was held at Courthouse Square Park in Rockville to pay tribute to the 11 residents of Montgomery County killed 25 years ago. The park features 11 benches, each engraved with a poem or song lyric selected by the victims' families.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was among the attendees.

What's next:

The commemorations will continue through the weekend.

To honor the three D.C. Public School students and three teachers who were killed aboard Flight 77 when it crashed into the Pentagon, Saturday will serve as a day of beautification across their three school campuses in D.C.