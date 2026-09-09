13-year-old killed after being struck by truck while riding bike in Northern Virginia

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The Brief A 13-year-old was struck and killed by a truck while riding their bike in Fairfax. Police said the vehicle of interest and driver were found nearby. The truck was leaving a shopping center when it hit the minor, police said.



A 13-year-old died after being struck by a truck while riding their bike in Fairfax Wednesday evening, police said.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Pickett Road around 2:32 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a juvenile and a truck.

The minor sustained life-threatening injuries and died on the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a large truck was leaving a shopping center when it hit the minor who was riding a bike, according to police.

The vehicle of interest and the driver were found nearby.

According to Fairfax County School officials, the 13-year-old was a middle school student. Superintendent Michelle Reid said three students were involved in separate crashes while riding bikes or scooters on Wednesday.

"My heart is with the student’s family, friends, classmates, teachers, and the entire school community as we confront this heartbreaking loss," Reid wrote.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 703-386-7924.