Fairfax County considers restoring all high school crossing guards after funding cuts

The Brief Budget cuts that eliminated Fairfax County high school crossing guards could be reversed for the year. Ten high schools had crossing guards reinstated after a student was hit by a car. The county board of supervisors will vote whether to use carryover funds to pay for high school crossing guards this year.



A controversial budget cut that eliminated crossing guards from Fairfax County high schools could be reversed for the rest of the year.

What we know:

Ten high schools had crossing guard reinstated after a 16-year-old student was hit by a car near a school. Fairfax police officers are staffing crossings as the debate over whether to reinstate crossing guards at all high schools continues.

The county school board discussed the issue during their Tuesday work session.

"Understanding crossing guards aren't full-time employees, I don’t understand why the county is paying for police to do crossing guard duties when surely it’s less expensive to have those crossing guards back," said Fairfax County School Board member Melanie Meren.

School crossing guards are funded by money that comes through the county.

During the most recent budget, approved in May, high school crossing guards were one of the items that were cut. At the time, it was estimated to save nearly $1.9 million, but there have been questions about the validity of that number.

Elementary and middle schools still have crossing guards in place, staffed with a mix of contractors and police officers.

During the second week of school, a 16-year-old was hit by a car near South Lakes High School in Reston. Police said the student was not in a crosswalk or in a location usually staffed by crossing guards. However, the incident intensified calls to bring them back.

READ MORE | High school crossing guards reinstated in Fairfax County after student struck by car

As the debate plays out, officers have been put in place at 10 high schools.

Supervisor Pat Herrity is among the county leaders pushing to fund crossing guards. He believes the county should not be saving money at the expense of student safety.

"This board’s done a lot of dumb things. This is among the dumbest things I’ve ever seen them do," said Herrity. "It was done without data, and just didnt make any sense."

What's next:

The Board of Supervisors will have a public hearing and vote on Tuesday, Sept. 15, about using carryover funds to pay for high school crossing guards for the rest of the year. They have about $1.7 million surplus.

Until then, Fairfax County police will be in place before and after school. District leaders are optimistic about the crossing guards becoming permanent again.

"We appreciate the vital role crossing guards play in ensuring our students arrive and depart school safely each day. We remain optimistic that this important safety measure will become permanent once again following next week’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting," the district said in a statement. "We encourage students, families, and drivers to use extra caution when traveling to and from school, follow all traffic laws, and remain alert for pedestrians and other vehicles. The welfare of our students, staff, and community remains a top priority."