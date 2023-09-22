Expand / Collapse search

"CEO Bro of Highs & Lows" arrested for gun and drug charges

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - "CEO Bro of Highs & Lows," a store that sells snacks from around the world, has been arrested on drug and gun possession charges in Alexandria.

Highs & Lows selling snacks from around the world

Fresh, Highs & Lows CE-Bro, talks about the new store in the Pentagon City Mall that’s selling snacks from around the world.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Gerald Powers. According to police, Powers is facing possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute more than five pounds of marijuana, possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held without bond. 

Featured

Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend
article

Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend

We are about one week into Hispanic Heritage Month, and we have seen many celebrations around the DMV. If you are looking for some ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend, here is your guide to!