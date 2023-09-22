"CEO Bro of Highs & Lows" arrested for gun and drug charges

"CEO Bro of Highs & Lows," a store that sells snacks from around the world, has been arrested on drug and gun possession charges in Alexandria.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Gerald Powers. According to police, Powers is facing possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute more than five pounds of marijuana, possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held without bond.