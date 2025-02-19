Century-old graffiti under Lincoln Memorial may depict silent-film star Theda Bara

The Brief Century-old graffiti under the Lincoln Memorial may depict silent-film star Theda Bara, with a profile sketch and the word "Vamp" found on the pillars in the basement. National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst speculates that Bara's 1915 film "A Fool There Was" may have inspired the drawing, created by workers who built the memorial. The Lincoln Memorial project, part of a $69 million initiative, will create 15,000 square feet of exhibit space and is expected to be completed by 2026, in time for the 250th anniversary of American independence.



A profile sketch of a woman with curly hair, dark makeup, and smoking a cigarette scrawled on concrete in the undercroft of the Lincoln Memorial could be that of silent-film star Theda Bara, according to a Washington Post report.

Renovation project uncovers century-old artwork

What we know:

The century-old graffiti, likely done with a carpenter’s pencil, was discovered on the pillars in the basement of the monument during a $69 million renovation initiative. This project will create 15,000 square feet of exhibit space to tell the story of the memorial while giving visitors a glimpse into the cavernous area below the structure. Next to the sketch is the word "Vamp," a seductive image popularized by Bara. The actress was in her prime during the late 1910s, the same years the memorial was under construction, and was one of the most popular and glamorous stars of the silent film era.

Graffiti adorns a wall in the 'undercroft' of the Lincoln Memorial February 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. Rubenstein announced he is giving 18 million dollars to make improvements to the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Graffiti likely created by memorial workers

What's next:

National Park Service spokesperson for the National Mall, Mike Litterst, speculates that one of Bara's most popular films, "A Fool There Was" from 1915, could have inspired the drawing. According to the Post, the NPS believes the "Vamp" graffiti, along with other sketches and drawings, were created by the workers who built the memorial.

Completion of the Lincoln Memorial project is expected in 2026, in time for the 250th anniversary of American independence.