Celebrate summer solstice in the DC area

Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year, but it also marks the official start of summer. Here's everything you need to know about celebrating this weekend in the D.C. area

The Smithsonian will be celebrating ‘Solstice Saturday’ by staying open late and hosting different programs along with performances throughout the day. Three museums on the National Mall will be staying open until midnight while the others will have extended hours.

The 46th Annual Solstice Fundraiser Gala at the Maryland Sciences Center. Enjoy live music by The Adrian Duke Project and hands-on interactive exhibits.

Take some time to focus on your inner peace and priorities with a summer solstice breath work and sound healing class.