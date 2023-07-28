Celebrate National Milk Chocolate Day with these sweet spots in the DMV

Happy National Milk Chocolate Day! Celebrate this sweet day, with a variety of chocolaty options throughout the DMV.

Stop by D.C.’s La Cosecha to try Arcay Chocolates’ award-winning bonbons. This family-owned chocolate shop offers unique and decadent flavors like lavender, cherry blossom, or even orange praline. The choice is yours. You can also purchase their multicolored bonbon boxes online, to be sent as a gift, or to enjoy all by yourself.

This chocolate shop and café boasts handmade chocolates, artisan pastries, and specialty drinks. Their chocolates are made using finely honed Swiss techniques. L.A. Burdick offers their signature hand-made Chocolate Mice, each one taking three days to create. These almost too-cute-to-eat mice and other chocolate specialties can be found at their Georgetown shop.

The Conche offers both sweet and savory cocoa-based bites making it a well-rounded spot to celebrate National Milk Chocolate Day. Try their ribeye steak with a chocolate burgundy reduction. Their Conch Burger even boasts chocolate BBQ sauce. For dessert, they offer several chocolate cakes, like Black Forest, or other options like a chocolate crème brûlée.

Say Bonjour to National Milk Chocolate Day at this DuPont Circle bakery that offers authentic French pastries. Their homemade brioche is available every day and are available plain, with sugar, or- you guessed it- with chocolate. Plus, enjoy their picture-perfect cups of rich chocolate mousse. Try other chocolaty French favorites like an éclair or un pain au chocolat.

As the DMV braces for high temperatures, there is no shortage of stops for a cold chocolate treat. Try Pitango Gelato, who has multiple locations in the DMV. Try Bacio, a chocolate gelato, named for a classic Italian chocolate dessert. Try plain milk chocolate, or coconut chocolate chip. They also offer chocolate sorbets, like orange dark chocolate.

Kilwins has locations throughout the DMV, and offers many chocolate sweets. Try hand-dipped pretzels in their delicious heritage milk, dark, or white chocolate. Kilwins prides itself on their fudge, which you can see being made traditionally in store. Visit one of their locations in D.C., Annapolis, or Alexandria.