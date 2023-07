The D.C. area could see heat index values above 110 degrees Friday as an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect.

Friday's Excessive Heat Warning is D.C.'s first in 4 years – the last one was issued on July 21, 2019.

We're likely to see the hottest day of the summer so far, with highs in the upper 90s to near 100s. Thanks to the humidity, it'll feel even hotter – with the heat index expected to be 105 to 110 degrees.