NMAAHC Hip-hop Block Party returns to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop

By Sylvia Mphofe
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The National Museum of African American History and Culture will be hosting their 2nd annual summer Hip-hop Block Party, here's how you can get tickets. 

Tickets are free and will be made available to the public on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 12 p.m. The event 

This year's Block Party is on Saturday, August 12 and begins at 11 a.m. It will feature all day events and live performances by some of hip-hop’s most influential DJs, artists, and cultural influencers.

Attendees will be able to enjoy hip-hop-focused tours of the museums galleries, highlighting some of the genre’s connection to centuries-old traditions.

There will also be a hip-hop-inspired menu, marking the return of Club Café.

Special guests include Kid Capri, Vic Jagger, Sugar Bear, Monie Love, and many more.

The event will honor 50 years of hip-hop’s artistry and the ways the culture and music helped shape America for decades.

