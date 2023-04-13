Celebrate 4/20 with a 'canna-crawl' through DC

A cannabis nonprofit is hosting a "canna-craw;" on April 20.

The I-71 Committee represents small local cannabis businesses in D.C. On the unofficial weed holiday this year, the I-71 Committee is celebrating with an eleven-stop crawl to weed shops in D.C to learn about cannabis policy and more.

The crawl will take place from 4:20 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Tickets for the crawl are $4.20.

Each stop is giving away a free pre-roll joint to participants.

Stops on the canna-crawl include: