Celebrate 4/20 with a 'canna-crawl' through DC
WASHINGTON - A cannabis nonprofit is hosting a "canna-craw;" on April 20.
The I-71 Committee represents small local cannabis businesses in D.C. On the unofficial weed holiday this year, the I-71 Committee is celebrating with an eleven-stop crawl to weed shops in D.C to learn about cannabis policy and more.
The crawl will take place from 4:20 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Tickets for the crawl are $4.20.
Each stop is giving away a free pre-roll joint to participants.
Stops on the canna-crawl include:
- Gifted Curators (2469 18th St. NW)
- Peace in the Air (2118 18th St. NW)
- District Hemp Botanicals (1323 Connecticut Ave. NW (2nd floor))
- Legacy DC (1937 14th St. NW)
- Lit City Smoke Shop (1426 Park Rd. NW)
- Elevated Lounge (2428 Wisconsin Ave. NW)
- All the Buzz (3232 Georgia Ave. NW)
- Monko (444 K St. NW)
- Treehouse DC (1922 I St. NW)
- UND Necessities (508 H St. NE)
- Cheeba (920 11th SE)