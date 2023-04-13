Expand / Collapse search

Celebrate 4/20 with a 'canna-crawl' through DC

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:15PM
Cannabis
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A cannabis nonprofit is hosting a "canna-craw;" on April 20. 

The I-71 Committee represents small local cannabis businesses in D.C. On the unofficial weed holiday this year, the I-71 Committee is celebrating with an eleven-stop crawl to weed shops in D.C to learn about cannabis policy and more. 

The crawl will take place from 4:20 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Tickets for the crawl are $4.20. 

Each stop is giving away a free pre-roll joint to participants. 

Stops on the canna-crawl include: 

  • Gifted Curators (2469 18th St. NW)
  • Peace in the Air (2118 18th St. NW)
  • District Hemp Botanicals (1323 Connecticut Ave. NW (2nd floor))
  • Legacy DC (1937 14th St. NW)
  • Lit City Smoke Shop (1426 Park Rd. NW)
  • Elevated Lounge (2428 Wisconsin Ave. NW)
  • All the Buzz (3232 Georgia Ave. NW)
  • Monko (444 K St. NW)
  • Treehouse DC (1922 I St. NW)
  • UND Necessities (508 H St. NE)
  • Cheeba (920 11th SE)