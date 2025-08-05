CDC reports decline in kindergarten vaccination rates, exemptions at record high

The Brief U.S. kindergarten vaccination rates declined slightly again last year, according to the CDC. Federal data also shows the number of children with vaccine exemptions reached an all-time high. Some medical experts say they’re concerned.



It’s that time of year when school is right around the corner, and health officials are urging parents to get their children vaccinated. This year, however, there are some additional concerns.

What we know:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data last week which shows that during the 2024-2025 school year, vaccination coverage among kindergartners in the U.S. decreased for all reported vaccines from the year before, ranging from 92.1% for diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis vaccine (DTaP) to 92.5% for measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR) and polio vaccine, the organization said in a news release.

Officials also said that exemptions from one or more vaccines among kindergartners in the U.S. increased to 3.6% from 3.3% the year before.

What they're saying:

"It concerns me greatly as a pediatrician," Dr. Jesse Hackell, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on the Pediatric Workforce, told FOX 5. "No child should suffer either illness or death from a disease that we can prevent."

"We really try to emphasize repeatedly that vaccines are safe and effective," Hackell continued, "and that the benefits of vaccinating far outweigh the very small risks of vaccinating for most children."

Asked for comment, a CDC spokesperson sent Fox 5 a statement, saying: "CDC released new data on vaccination coverage and exemption rates among kindergartners for the 2024–2025 school year. The data show the majority of U.S. children continue to receive routine childhood vaccinations, helping protect schools and communities from preventable diseases. The decision to vaccinate is a personal one. Parents should consult their healthcare providers on options for their families."

"Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect children from serious diseases like measles and whooping cough, which can lead to hospitalization and long-term health complications."

"CDC is committed to working closely with state and local partners by providing tools, resources, and data that help communities promote vaccine access and awareness. The agency will continue to track coverage rates nationwide and support gold-standard, evidence-based efforts that keep children safe and healthy."

What you can do:

Area health departments are urging parents to get their children vaccinated ahead of the new school year. That includes in Maryland, where the Department of Health launched a social media campaign and Governor Wes Moore has named August "Immunization Awareness Month."