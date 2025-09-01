Cause of death revealed for Jessica Aber, former US attorney, found dead in Virginia home

The Brief Jessica Aber's cause of death has been revealed, according to reports. The 43-year-old former US attorney died from "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy," She was found dead in a home in Alexandria, Virginia, back in March.



The official cause of death has been released for Jessica Aber, a former federal prosecutor, who was found dead in a home in Alexandria, Virginia, in March.

What we know:

An autopsy report revealed that 43-year-old Jessica Aber suffered from "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy," according to a report by The Virginian-Pilot.

Her family and Virginia State Police did state that they believed she died from natural causes in the days following her death.

She was found dead when officers responded to a call about an "unresponsive woman" on March 22.

Aber served as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2021 to 2025.

Appointed by former President Joe Biden, she served in the role until resigning when President Trump took office for his second term on January 20.