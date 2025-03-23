Jessica Aber, former US attorney, found dead at home in Virginia

article

The Brief Jessica Aber, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, has died. She was 43. U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert said Aber was "unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being."



A former US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was found dead in a home in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday morning.

Jessica Aber, 43, was nominated by Joe Biden to serve in the Eastern District in August 2021. She was confirmed unanimously by the Senate.

Who was Jessica Aber?

What we know:

Aber served as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2021 to 2025. Appointed by former President Joe Biden, she served in the role until resigning when President Trump took office again on Jan. 20.

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, say officers responded about 9:20 a.m. Saturday to a call about an "unresponsive woman."

According to Aber's Department of Justice biography, she graduated from William & Mary Law School in 2006. She joined the Justice Department in 2009 as an assistant U.S. attorney, "taking on a variety of financial fraud, public corruption, violent crime, and child exploitation cases." Before DOJ, she was an associate at McGuireWoods LLP from 2007 to 2008 and a law clerk for then-federal Magistrate Judge M. Hannah Lauck from 2006 to 2007.

READ MORE: DC police identify remains found in Anacostia River as 17-year-old missing since January

In 2019, Aber received the DOJ’s Assistant Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service.

As U.S. attorney, she led a staff of about 300 prosecutors, civil litigators and support personnel across four divisions in Alexandria, Richmond, Norfolk and Newport News.

What we don't know:

Aber’s cause of death is unclear. Police said that will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert said Aber was "unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being."

"We are heartbroken beyond words," Siebert’s statement reads. "We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard.

Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard. Jess was a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career. She loved EDVA and EDVA loved her back. We remain committed to her life’s work, a commitment to seeking justice, as she would have wanted."