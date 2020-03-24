CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two DC restaurants robbed in single night, police say

Busboys and Poets – one of the only dine-in restaurants in the District's Ward 8 – and Turning Natural, a popular juice bar whose owner grew up in the neighborhood, were both targeted by thieves on Monday night.



Surveillance cameras captured a person throw a rock through a glass panel to get inside Busboys and Poets just before midnight.

The person walks around, finds the cash register and makes off with the drawer. Turns out it was empty. The restaurant tells FOX 5 they don’t keep cash there overnight.

It was a similar situation across the street at Turning Natural. Although, according to the police report, two suspects were involved there.

Andy Shallal, the owner of Busboys and Poets, received a call from police just after midnight and it came as a shock because he says the real concern right now has been staying afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

While Busboys and Poets remains open for carryout, Shallal says that typically only accounts for about 10 to 15 percent of his business. He tells FOX 5 he's had to lay off 95 percent of his staff across all seven of his locations. He says very concerned about making rent and other fixed costs.

On Tuesday, FOX 5's Lauren DeMarco asked if D.C. police were seeing an uptick in crime due to the pandemic. They said not so far.

The department has several officers who have tested positive for COVID-19. They’re asking that if you call for service for any reason, that you let them know if you have any symptoms of coronavirus so they can prepare before arriving.