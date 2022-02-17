Caught on Camera: Multiple fights involving Fairfax students

It was a violent night in Fairfax City.

After a basketball game at Fairfax High School, multiple fights, involving teenagers, broke out back to back outside local businesses. FOX 5 has video.

Fairfax City police say they received three calls last night for disorderly conduct and fights starting just before 10 p.m. Cell phone video shows fists in the air, students recording, and then the crowd of bystanders disperses.

"It’s just important as a police department that our community is safe and of course bringing physical violence out into our community is unacceptable," said Sgt. Lisa Gardner.

Fairfax City Police say the first incident was around 9:48 p.m. outside of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Fairfax Boulevard.

The second situation happened at 10:14 p.m. involving 20 to 30 high school students throwing punches in the parking lot of the Lifetime Fitness at Fair City Mall.

The last incident took place in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Main Street around 10:27 p.m. Police say two men were approached by six other suspects who tried to assault them, but they were able to get away. No one got hurt.

Sgt. Lisa Gardner says witnesses reported seeing weapons. "When the six males approached the two males at the 7-eleven, it was reported that a possible gun may have been in a right sweatshirt pocket however the gun was not displayed, and we are not positive there was a gun," said Sgt. Lisa Gardner.

Fairfax County Public Schools has not responded to FOX 5’s multiple requests. Police are still trying to figure out why these fights happened. At this time, they have not identified anyone involved.