Caught on camera: Man robbed of Canada Goose jacket in Northwest DC

The Brief Two people were robbed of their Canada Goose jackets in separate incidents in Northwest D.C. One of the robberies was caught on camera and the video was shared exclusively with FOX 5. At this time, police believe the two incidents are connected but no suspects have been identified at this time.



A D.C. man who was robbed of his Canada Goose jacket at gunpoint is speaking out. The shocking theft was all caught on camera and the victim says he’s still in shock.

He spoke exclusively with FOX 5’s Shomari Stone, saying that during the attack, he was thinking about his young children, fearing they may grow up without a father.

Held Up At Gunpoint

Victim Speaks Out:

The man told FOX 5 that he was waiting for a rideshare in the 2000 block of 12th Street, NW, near U Street around 5 p.m. when suddenly, a car pulled up. The man immediately tried to run away when he saw that the suspect had a gun but he slipped as he was making his way up the driveway.

The suspect pointed the gun at the victim and demanded that he give up his Canada Goose coat, valued at $2,000.

Still laying on his back, the man takes off the coat as the suspect yanks it and also grabs the man’s iPhone and keys.

The suspects then got into a black Hyundai Elantra with Virginia tags and sped away, leaving the man rattled.

"It’s unacceptable, by and large," the victim told FOX 5. "That there is a culture right now, in our city, that this is happening. A lot of illegal things happen there, firearms."

He says given what’s been happening across the District, he’s "not as surprised as I should be. Just given some of things that I’ve seen being here in the city."

Suspects Strike Again

Another Victim in Northwest:

Around 45 minutes later, there was another armed robbery where the victim’s Canada Goose jacket was taken.

Police say a woman was walking out in the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW, when a man pulled out a revolver and stole her $3,000 coat and wireless headphones. The suspect and another guy with him run away.

D.C. police believe the two armed robberies are connected. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip to 50411.