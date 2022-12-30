Cattle prod discovery at Dulles Airport makes TSA's list of top 10 unusual finds in 2022

article

As 2022 wraps up, the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) is releasing its annual list of unusual security checkpoints nationwide, and an odd find at Dulles International Airport in Virginia made the top ten!

That find was two electric cattle prods packed alongside a guitar inside a carry-on guitar case.

According to TSA, the items could be checked, but were not permitted to be carry-on items.

(PHOTO: TSA)

TSA did not indicate what prompted the traveler to pack the cattle prods in their guitar case.

The discovery of the cattle prods came in at number eight on the TSA's list of unusual finds for 2022.

To see the full list, which includes finds like drug scrunchies and a gun stuffed into a chicken, watch the video below:

Click here to find a full list of what you can and cannot bring on an airplane.