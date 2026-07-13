Debate over autonomous vehicles heads to DC Council

The Brief Supporters and opponents of driverless rideshare vehicles will square off before the DC Council. The proposal would create a legal framework for companies like Waymo to offer fully driverless rides. Critics argue the technology isn’t ready and say driverless vehicles could threaten thousands of jobs.



A major debate over the future of transportation in the District heads to City Hall on Monday as councilmembers take up a bill that could open the door for autonomous vehicles on D.C. streets.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports that supporters and opponents of driverless rideshare vehicles will square off over whether the technology belongs in the city.

The proposal, introduced by Councilmember Charles Allen, would create a legal framework for companies like Waymo to eventually offer fully driverless rides in the District.

Current law allows autonomous vehicles to be tested only if a human safety driver is behind the wheel. The bill would require companies to provide service across all neighborhoods, share safety and operational data with the city, coordinate with first responders, and contribute funding for Metro and workforce development programs for drivers who could be affected.

Critics argue the technology isn’t ready. A coalition of labor unions, professional drivers and faith leaders plans to rally ahead of Monday’s hearing, saying driverless vehicles could threaten thousands of jobs and raise public safety concerns.

Supporters point to cities where autonomous rides are already operating and say the technology could reduce crashes caused by human error and improve transportation access.

The public hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Wilson Building, with a rally starting earlier.