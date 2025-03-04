Cardinals McElroy, Gregory to lead Ash Wednesday Mass in DC

article

Cardinal Robert McElroy will lead the Ash Wednesday Mass at 12:10 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C.

He will be joined by Cardinal Wilton Gregory in marking the beginning of the Lenten season, and symbolizing a transition of leadership in the District's Catholic community.

Ash Wednesday signals the start of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and repentance leading up to Easter Sunday on April 20, when Christians celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The season continues until Good Friday on April 18.

People of all faiths are welcome to attend the service and may receive ashes, made from the palm branches of last year’s Palm Sunday Mass. The ashes serve as a reminder of the need for mercy, forgiveness, and spiritual renewal.

Who is Cardinal McElroy?

Cardinal McElroy, who has served as Bishop of San Diego since 2015, is preparing for a major transition.

On March 11, he will officially take over as Archbishop of Washington, succeeding Cardinal Gregory, who will retire and become Archbishop Emeritus.

Cardinal McElroy is a respected leader in the Catholic Church and the first cardinal from the Diocese of San Diego. A native of San Francisco, he has a background in American history, political science, and theology.

Since becoming bishop in 2015, he has led a diverse Catholic community of nearly 1.4 million people in San Diego and Imperial counties. His leadership reflects the values of Pope Francis, focusing on inclusivity, justice, and faith in action.

In 2022, Pope Francis appointed him to the College of Cardinals, making him one of the select advisors to the pope and a future elector of the next pope. Most recently, on Jan. 6, 2025, Pope Francis named him the next Archbishop of Washington, a key leadership role in the U.S. Catholic Church.

Pope Francis’ recovery

Meanwhile, in Rome, Pope Francis continues to recover from double pneumonia after overcoming a recent respiratory crisis.

The Vatican reported Monday morning that the 88-year-old pontiff "rested well all night" and remains in stable condition without signs of a new infection.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 after his bout of bronchitis worsened. His doctors initially diagnosed a complex viral, bacterial, and fungal respiratory infection, which later progressed into pneumonia in both lungs.

Following a respiratory crisis on Friday, concerns arose that Francis might have developed a new lung infection after inhaling vomit. However, after medical intervention and close monitoring, doctors confirmed that he showed no further signs of infection. By Sunday, the pope was able to forgo the use of a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask, relying instead on high-flow supplemental oxygen through a nasal tube.

Although his condition is improving, doctors have described his prognosis as guarded, emphasizing that he remains under close medical supervision.